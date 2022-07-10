Today is Sunday July 10, 2022
Sales tax numbers continue upward for Tyler and Longview

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2022 at 3:42 pm
Sales tax numbers continue upward for Tyler and LongviewAUSTIN — Both Tyler and Longview continue their upward trends in sales tax allocations from the state comptroller’s office. For July, Tyler pulled in $4,563,296.31, compared to its figure of $4,363,388.59 a year ago. For the year to date, the total is $33,897,359.15 — up from $29,887,067.79 in 2021. Longview gets $3,496,082.21 this month, an increase from $3,034,620.85 last July. Longview’s year-to-date figure is $25,037,602.23; at this time last year, it was $21,416,385.65. Visit this link for more detailed information.



