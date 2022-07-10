Today is Sunday July 10, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2022 at 3:27 pm
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this coming week. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be continuing hot mix overlay on FM 449, eastbound and westbound from Sam Page Rd. to the Harrison County line. Expect delays. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will be repairing low shoulders on FM 2089. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be doing ditch maintenance in various locations throughout the county. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



