Tyler Area MPO seeking public input on new Tyler Transit facility

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2022 at 3:23 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is hosting a meeting to inform the public about Tyler Transit’s intent to use federal funds to buy land for and construct a new transit facility. Although a future site for the facility has not been determined, adding an amendment for the proposed property purchase and future project to the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) allows the city to begin actively looking for potential sites, according to a news release. The public meeting will be held Thursday, July 14, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Tyler Development Center on West Ferguson St. Staff will be on hand to answer questions. If you can’t attend, there are other options for submitting input. Click here for more details.

