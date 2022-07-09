DNA testing results in arrest in Texas couple’s 2005 killing

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2022 at 5:00 pm

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) – Authorities have arrested a woman in the killing of a Texas couple who were found beaten to death in their home more than 17 years ago. Shelley Susan Thompson has been charged with capital murder in the April 2005 deaths of 80-year-old Antonio Rodriguez and his 77-year-old wife Luz. The couple’s daughter found them in their home in Cleveland, located about 45 miles northeast of Houston. DNA found at the crime scene pointed to Thompson, who was interviewed while she was in state prison on an unrelated charge. Authorities say the DNA Thompson provided to investigators matched evidence found at the crime scene. Thompson, who was on parole, was arrested Friday.

