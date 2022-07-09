Today is Saturday July 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


San Antonio Jewish gatherings canceled as FBI probes threat

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2022 at 4:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Jewish community leaders in San Antonio say they were canceling all formal religious gatherings while authorities investigate a potential threat to one of their facilities. In a Facebook post on Saturday the Jewish Federation of San Antonio said it has received information from the FBI identifying a possible threat to an unconfirmed Jewish community facility in the San Antonio area. The group says security personnel at local synagogues and other facilities were put “on the highest alert. We continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our community.” In a statement, the FBI says it’s investigating “a potential threat targeting an unidentified synagogue in Texas” and was working to determine the threat’s credibility.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design