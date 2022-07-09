San Antonio Jewish gatherings canceled as FBI probes threat

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2022 at 4:59 pm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Jewish community leaders in San Antonio say they were canceling all formal religious gatherings while authorities investigate a potential threat to one of their facilities. In a Facebook post on Saturday the Jewish Federation of San Antonio said it has received information from the FBI identifying a possible threat to an unconfirmed Jewish community facility in the San Antonio area. The group says security personnel at local synagogues and other facilities were put “on the highest alert. We continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our community.” In a statement, the FBI says it’s investigating “a potential threat targeting an unidentified synagogue in Texas” and was working to determine the threat’s credibility.

Go Back