Ogwumike, WNBA continue push for Brittney Griner’s release

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2022 at 8:36 am
CHICAGO (AP/Staff) – Nneka Ogwumike says Brittney Griner is an American hero. Speaking ahead of the WNBA’s All-Star festivities in Chicago, Ogwumike focused more on Griner’s humanity than her playing ability as the league continued to push for Griner’s release from her detention in Russia. Ogwumike, the president of the WNBA players’ association, talked at a press conference calling for mercy for Griner a day after the eight-time All-Star pleaded guilty to drug possession charges that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Ogwumike says Griner, a native Texan and former Baylor star, is her father’s favorite player.



