Tony Sirico, ‘Paulie Walnuts’ on ‘The Sopranos,’ dies at 79

Tony Sirico, known for his scene-stealing role as Paul ‘Paulie Walnuts’ Gualtieri on The Sopranos, has died. He was 79.

No cause of death has been released.

Sirico’s brother, Rev. Robert Sirico, announced the news on Facebook Friday. "It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony 'Tony' Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022," Robert wrote.

“The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement,” the post continued. ​”Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Wounded Warriors, St. Jude's Hospital and the Acton Institute."

According to the post, Sirico is survived by his two children Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, as well as grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

Sirico’s Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli shared a tribute post on Instagram Friday, writing in part, “Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs.”

