“That’s up to Tom”: Miles Teller talks possible sequel to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2022 at 4:54 pm

Cruise and Teller in "Maverick" -- Paramount Pictures

When any film makes a billion bucks, it's all but guaranteed its movie studio wants to talk "sequel." But in the case of Top Gun: Maverick, it all comes down to one person: Tom Cruise.

Considering the fact the biggest hit of his career came 36 years after the hit original, it's unlikely we have to wait that long for a follow-up -- if there will be any.

Still, co-star Miles Teller, who plays Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards' character "Goose" from the first movie, told Entertainment Tonight that he's had "conversations about it" with Cruise.

"That would be great, but that's all up to TC, that's all up to Tom," Teller says.

The film has Cruise's AARP-qualified ace Navy pilot having to train a new squad of young hotshots for a dangerous mission. Teller's fellow flyers included Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis and Glen Powell.

However, even if a sequel doesn't come to pass, the actor is satisfied. He says of the now-60-year-old star, "For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors, it's just been such a wild ride, and it's still going."

