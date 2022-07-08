Elon Musk says he’s terminating $44B Twitter buyout deal

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2022 at 5:09 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – Elon Musk’s tumultuous $44 billion bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse – after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition. Twitter says it will sue Musk to complete the merger and is “confident” it will prevail. The possible unraveling of the deal is just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms.

