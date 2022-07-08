Today is Friday July 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Elon Musk says he’s terminating $44B Twitter buyout deal

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2022 at 5:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Elon Musk’s tumultuous $44 billion bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse – after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition. Twitter says it will sue Musk to complete the merger and is “confident” it will prevail. The possible unraveling of the deal is just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design