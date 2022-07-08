Longview ISD issues statement on recent arrests

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2022 at 3:58 pm

LONGVIEW — The Longview Independent School District and East Texas Advanced Academies Friday issued a joint statement on the arrests of former J.L. Everhart Elementary School employees. The statement says Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox can confirm that a grand jury returned indictments last month against six former LISD employees for various offenses allegedly committed toward students enrolled in the J.L. Everhart life skills classroom during the initial weeks of the 2021-2022 school year. According to the statement, district officials first reported concern to the authorities in October when evidence of student mistreatment surfaced. The district says it immediately removed the alleged offending employees, contacted the parents, and began an open and active line of communication with the Longview Police Department and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Wilcox says, “I am both shocked and deeply saddened by the scope of charges resulting from LPD’s investigation. The allegations, if proven to be true, are contrary to the standards of ethics required of all educators and inconsistent with the expectations we have that all employees place the care and wellbeing of our students above all else.” Most recently, a sixth woman was arrested for injury to a child for events that took place while she was employed at Everhart. According to our news partner KETK, Cynthia Talley, 56, was arrested on Wednesday and has been indicted for seven counts of causing bodily injury to a child. She has also been indicted for one count of unlawful restraint of a minor.

Go Back