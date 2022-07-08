Today is Friday July 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Uvalde mayor: Police didn’t get early chance to end massacre

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2022 at 3:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN(AP) – The mayor of Uvalde is disputing a new report alleging missed chances to quickly end a massacre at a Texas elementary school. The pushback reflects the lack of definitive answers about the slow police response to one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. Mayor Don McLaughlin said Friday that no Uvalde police officers saw the gunman outside Robb Elementary School before going inside and that none of them had an opportunity to fire on him. That’s contrary to a critique of the decision-making by law enforcement that was published this week by a team at Texas State University.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design