Uvalde mayor: Police didn’t get early chance to end massacre

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2022 at 3:43 pm

AUSTIN(AP) – The mayor of Uvalde is disputing a new report alleging missed chances to quickly end a massacre at a Texas elementary school. The pushback reflects the lack of definitive answers about the slow police response to one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. Mayor Don McLaughlin said Friday that no Uvalde police officers saw the gunman outside Robb Elementary School before going inside and that none of them had an opportunity to fire on him. That’s contrary to a critique of the decision-making by law enforcement that was published this week by a team at Texas State University.

