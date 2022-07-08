Today is Friday July 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


“One of the bright lights”: Jennifer Aniston mourns death of ‘The Morning Show’ crew member

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2022 at 1:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Apple TV+

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram to urge donations to a fund set up on behalf of a crew member on The Morning Show, who died in a motorcycle crash on July 4.

Erik Gunnar Mortensen, 39, was killed in the accident on a Southern California highway, leaving behind a wife, Keely, and their 2-year-old son Lars.

"This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen," Aniston posted, calling him, "One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set."

She added, "As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job. We are going to miss you, Gunnar."

The Emmy-nominated actress and producer also pointed her 40.7 million followers to a GoFundMe set up by Mortensen's union, Local 600, "to help raise funds for his family at this difficult time." As of Friday, the campaign has raised more than $130,000.

Among those who have kicked in include E.R. director Mimi Leder, who donated $5,000, Mark and Jay Duplass, who directed Uncut Gems and who matched that sum, and The Morning Show's Billy Crudup, who donated $3,000.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design