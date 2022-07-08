Officials: World’s largest birding tournament raises big money for Texas birds

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2022 at 12:41 pm

AUSTIN — Officials say it’s famous for being what they call “the biggest, longest, wildest birdwatching tournament in the country.” This year’s Great Texas Birding Classic raised $45,000 for projects to benefit birds and other wildlife. Celebrating its 26th year, the tournament has raised $1.1 million for on-the-ground conservation work to acquire, restore, and enhance wildlife habitat, according to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Officials say more than 1,000 Texans from across the state participated in the all-ages competition to watch and listen for as many species of birds as possible. According to TPWD’s Shelly Plante as quoted in the release, “Participants spotted a record 425 species of birds. The tournament gives people a fun way to spend time outside while raising money for a good cause.”

