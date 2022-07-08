Today is Friday July 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Officials: World’s largest birding tournament raises big money for Texas birds

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2022 at 12:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN — Officials say it’s famous for being what they call “the biggest, longest, wildest birdwatching tournament in the country.” This year’s Great Texas Birding Classic raised $45,000 for projects to benefit birds and other wildlife. Celebrating its 26th year, the tournament has raised $1.1 million for on-the-ground conservation work to acquire, restore, and enhance wildlife habitat, according to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Officials say more than 1,000 Texans from across the state participated in the all-ages competition to watch and listen for as many species of birds as possible. According to TPWD’s Shelly Plante as quoted in the release, “Participants spotted a record 425 species of birds. The tournament gives people a fun way to spend time outside while raising money for a good cause.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design