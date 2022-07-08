Palestine workforce center back in original location

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2022 at 12:13 pm

PALESTINE — Workforce Solutions East Texas (WSET) announces the relocation of its workforce center to its original location on East Murchison Street, one block from the Anderson County Courthouse and directly across the street from the Courthouse Annex. The Palestine workforce center is now open to the public, with business hours of Monday–Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Palestine and Anderson County are crucial to East Texas’ overall success,” said WSET Executive Director Doug Shryock in a prepared statement. “We’re thrilled to be in such a central location where we can provide necessary services to jobseekers and help businesses discover workers who will produce results daily.”

