Today is Friday July 08, 2022
Two dead after Tyler house fire

July 8, 2022
One dead, one unaccounted for after Tyler house fireTYLER – Two people died after a Tyler house fire Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley has confirmed that the victims are adults, and a tenant who went to a hospital after breaking open a window to rescue his dog has been treated and released. The dog is safe and being held by animal control, according to officials. The house, on Phillips Street, had been converted into five apartment units. Tyler Fire was called at 3:37 a.m., and officials were able to get the fire under control within 45 minutes of the initial call. It was said by authorities that there was a delay in containing the fire due to the house’s multiple shingle roof and tin roof on top of that. Tyler fire and police are investigating the fire together as a joint task, and the Red Cross is assisting tenants who were displaced by the fire. We’ll have updates as they become available.



