Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2022 at 10:01 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between: A couple decides whether to break up or stay together before they head to college in this Netflix drama. 

Girl in the Picture: Finally uncover the 30-year-old mystery of who Sharon Marshall is in the jaw-dropping true crime story.

Boo, B****: An under-the-radar high school senior tries to change her image, only to find herself turned into a ghost in this new limited series.

The Sea Beast: A celebrated monster hunter and his stowaway become unexpected allies in this new animated fantasy film.


Hulu
Maggie: A psychic navigates the difficult world of dating in this new romantic comedy series.


Apple TV+
Black Bird: Watch Ray Liotta’s final TV project in the first two episodes of this new limited series, starring Taron Egerton.

Happy streaming!

