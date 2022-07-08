Today is Friday July 08, 2022
Cyclist murder suspect moved around Costa Rica before arrest

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2022 at 4:44 am
AUSTIN (AP) – The suspect in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica in an attempt to establish herself as a yoga teacher before she was tracked down by U.S. and local investigators. A U.S. Marshals Service spokesman said Thursday that Kaitlin Armstrong cut and darkened her hair. She also had bandage on her nose and discoloration under her eyes when she was arrested at a hostel on an immigration charge on June 29. She’s now back in Texas facing a murder charge.



