“Let justice be done, ’til the heavens fall”: AMC releases trailer to final six episodes of ‘Better Call Saul’

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2022 at 12:22 pm

On Thursday, AMC dropped the trailer for the six-episode swan song of Better Call Saul.

The moody, black-and-white snippet, set to Fred Neil's "Little Bit of Rain," is more of a celebration of the Emmy-winning Breaking Bad prequel series. It gives fans a long, last look at shooting locations from the show, including a courtroom, exteriors and interiors of characters' homes, Saul's office and, of course, Gus Fring's chicken joint, Los Pollos Hermanos.

The sequence ends on the series' already-struck set, and the lights are turned off.

The teaser ends with a color shot of Bob Odenkirk in his character Jimmy McGill's walk-in closet, holding to his bare chest a yellow shirt, as seen on his eventual alter-ego, Saul Goodman. "Let justice be done, 'til the heavens fall," he's heard saying in the voiceover.

The sixth and final season returns on Monday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.

