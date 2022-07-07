Today is Thursday July 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Denise Richards shooting OnlyFans video with daughter Sami Sheen

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2022 at 10:12 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

There's close, and then there's perhaps too close. Denise Richards and Sami, her 18-year-old daughter with Charlie Sheen, have announced they plan to shoot a video together for OnlyFans on Thursday.

"As you know, I’m shooting with my mom soon @deniserichards," Sami noted on her page. "If you tip in, I’ll make sure to send you a extra special and sweet video from both of us."

For her part, Richards posted, "Who's excited for my shoot with @samisheen tomorrow! [Thursday] I am! Also, a bit nervous! Send me some love!!! If I can get wifi, I'll try and go live from there tomorrow!"

As reported, the Wild Things and Real Housewives veteran came out in support of her daughter launching her account on the steamy, subscription-based social media platform -- so much so that days later, Richards launched her own.

Sami's dad was reportedly less enthusiastic about the venture.

That said, Denise and Sami's collab left some a little puzzled. One commented on a recent bikini snap Richards, 51, posted to Instagram, "Are you competing with your daughter? Or supporting your daughter.... Super weird."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design