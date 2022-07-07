Today is Thursday July 07, 2022
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2022 at 4:43 am
AUSTIN (AP) – A new report on the Uvalde elementary school massacre in Texas says a police officer had a chance to open fire on the gunman but missed it while waiting for permission to shoot. The report also says some of the 21 victims at Robb Elementary School likely “could have been saved” on May 24 had they received medical attention sooner. The report is yet another damning assessment of how police failed to act on opportunities that might have saved lives in what became the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012.



