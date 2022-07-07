Today is Thursday July 07, 2022
Judge: Execution can’t proceed without religious requests

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2022 at 4:43 am
HOUSTON (AP) – A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to be executed July 13 for the 2001 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Bridget Townsend. Texas prison officials have objected to allowing Gonzales’ spiritual adviser to hold his hand during the execution, saying it could be a security risk. Gonzales says the specific physical contact he’s requested is “vitally important” to his religious beliefs. A prison system spokeswoman says her agency is still evaluating the judge’s order.



