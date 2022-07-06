‘Strangers Things’ creators announce upcoming TV spinoff, plus Upside Down-set stage play

Matt and Ross Duffer, the sibling creators of the phenomenon Stranger Things, are staying with Netflix in a big way.

Long story short, if you love Stranger Things, you're in luck.

On Wednesday, the Duffer Brothers, as they're professionally known, launched Upside Down Pictures, through which they'll create film and TV projects. Included will be a live-action Stranger Things spinoff series, and a stage play set in the hit show's universe, produced and directed by Billy Elliot veteran Stephen Daldry.

Also in the mix is a live-action TV adaptation of the hit anime series Death Note, and a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s book The Talisman.

In a statement, the pair said they "aim to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up - stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism."

As reported, Stranger Things' just-wrapped fourth season racked up 1.15 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days -- only the second show to do so, behind only the Korean-language smash Squid Game.

