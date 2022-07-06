2-year-old’s parents killed in Highland Park shooting

(HIGHLAND PARK, Ill.) -- The parents of a young child were two of the victims in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were among the seven people killed during Monday's massacre, Highland Park city manager Ghida Neukrich told ABC News. The couple leaves behind their 2-year-old son, Aiden McCarthy, who was separated from his parents during the shooting. The toddler was later reunited with his grandparents, according to Neukrich.

Dana and Gregory Ring, who survived the shooting, told ABC News how another parade-goer handed the little boy to them in the chaos after the rampage, with his parents nowhere in sight.

"Every time I tried to ask him what his name was, the response he gave to me was, 'Mama, Dada come get me soon. Mommy's car come to get me soon,'" Dana Ring recalled in an interview that aired Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

Unsure of what to do, the Rings took Aiden to a nearby fire station.

"When we pulled in, the cops looked like they were getting ready for war," Gregory Ring recounted during the interview. "I'll never forget. I pulled up and I said, 'This is not our kid. It's not his blood, he's OK. What should we do?'" And the cop said, 'We can't be babysitters now. Can you take care of him?' We said, 'Of course.'"

About two to three hours later, a detective who had the Rings' telephone number contacted them about Aiden.

"He took the little boy to where families were being reunited and then he told me he was eventually reunited with his grandparents," Gregory Ring said.

The suspected gunman -- identified by authorities as 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III -- was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Crimo allegedly fired more than 70 rounds from a high-powered rifle, similar to an AR-15, into the crowd at Monday's parade, authorities said. At least 38 people were injured in the shooting.

Five victims died at the scene of the massacre on Monday, while one died at the hospital. A seventh victim died on Tuesday, authorities said.

If convicted, Crimo faces up to life in prison without parole.

