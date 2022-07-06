2 more former Longview ISD elementary teachers indicted for injury to child

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2022 at 12:57 pm

LONGVIEW – Two more women were indicted for injury to a child, and there have now been five total former Longview ISD employees indicted for related crimes according to our news partner KETK. Priscilla Johnson, 56, who is still listed as a J.L. Everhart Elementary teacher on the district’s website, has been indicted for causing bodily injury to a child “by striking [them] with a shoe.” Cecilia Gregg, 57, who according to her LinkedIn profile has been a teacher at the district since 2009, has been indicted on four separate counts of injury. All four counts allege that Gregg struck students with her hand, according to the indictment. Both women were arrested on July 5, and all five for the former elementary employees were indicted on June 22. They are each set for arraignment in August. A spokesperson for Longview ISD was not immediately available at this time.

