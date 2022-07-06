Today is Wednesday July 06, 2022
Small Dillard’s fire started in dumpster, traveled to roof

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2022 at 11:16 am
Small Dillard’s fire started in dumpster, traveled to roofTYLER — Fire officials said the fire at the Broadway Square Mall on Tuesday started as a dumpster fire outside Dillard’s. The dumpster was filled with cardboard boxes and trash. According to our news partner KETK, the fire was reported around 1:20. When firefighters first arrived they saw visible flames. The dumpster fire traveled to a section of the roof, but no major damages were reported. Officials said there was no organized evacuation, some people exited Dillard’s on their own.



