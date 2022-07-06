Today is Wednesday July 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Traveling evangelist guilty of scamming East Texas church

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2022 at 11:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Traveling evangelist guilty of scamming East Texas churchSMITH COUNTY — A Smith County jury convicted Livingstone Zitha, 52, South Africa, for felony theft from a local church. Zitha was charged with scamming a Tyler area church into providing love offerings of several thousand dollars for his ministry. Smith County prosecutors resented evidence that Zitha claimed to pastor a 5000 member church in Johannesburg, South Africa and that he ran a large orphanage. According to Zitha’s promotional materials, a donation of $250 would allow his ministry to feed a child for one year. While Zitha was described as a captivating personality and dynamic preacher, none of the money he raised ever made it to any ministry. Church members testified that they became suspicious of Zitha after he stayed with the church for two months and was having an increasingly hard time giving precise details about the ministry.

Prosecutors called two United States Secret Service agents from South Africa who explained to the jury that Zitha’s ministries were fraudulent. A local pastor from Springs, South Africa also testified that he had never heard of Zitha, his church, or his orphanage. Zitha’s bank records showed that he primarily spent the love offerings on fast food, coffee, car washes, and other personal expenses. The jury also heard evidence that Zitha had defrauded many other churches.

Livingstone was sentenced to three years in prison.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design