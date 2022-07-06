Today is Wednesday July 06, 2022
Arrest made in Longview homicide case

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2022 at 11:16 am
Arrest made in Longview homicide caseGREGG COUNTY — Arrest warrants for 25-year-old Davadius Thomas of Longview for Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon along with several traffic warrants have been served by Longview Police Detectives. Thomas has been booked into the Gregg County Jail with bonds totaling approximately $1.25 million. On July 1 around 11:50p.m., Longview Police were dispatched to a home on Queens Court in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a male subject identified as 30-year-old Kenny McFarland Jr, who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. McFarland was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



