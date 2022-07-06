In Brief: Chris Evans, Emily Blunt prep for ‘Pain’, and more

Chris Evans has joined Emily Blunt in the cast of Netflix's Pain Hustlers, according to Variety. Blunt plays a high school dropout "dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter" who "lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida," per the streaming service. Her "charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.” Evans' role has not been revealed. The Captain America star will next be seen in Netflix's The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas...

The CW has announced the fall premiere dates for its primetime lineup on Monday. Stargirl provides a teaser of sorts, with an August 31 launch. Then the 2022-23 season opens in earnest on October 2 with the premieres of Family Law and Coroner. Kung Fu kicks off its new season October 5, followed by Walker and Walker: Independence on October 6. All American and All American: Homecoming debut October 10, then it's The Winchesters and Professionals on October 11. October 14 kicks off the new seasons of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway. Finally it's, Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars and World's Funniest Animals on October 22...

HBO Max on Tuesday released the official trailer its upcoming Issa Rae-directed comedy series, Rap S***. The show centers on two Miami-based rappers -- Shawna, played by Aida Osman, and Mia, played by KaMillion -- who try to find success in the music industry. The series will debut on July 21, with the first two episodes premiering as a special event. The eight-episode season will then air one episode per week, wrapping up on September 1... (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

