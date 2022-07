Cowboys criticized over deal with gun-themed coffee company

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2022 at 8:11 am

FRISCO (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys sparked criticism on social media after announcing a marketing agreement with a coffee company that sells blends with names like “AK-47 Espresso” and “Murdered Out.” News of the partnership with the Black Rifle Coffee Company came one day after more than a half-dozen people died in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago. Black Rifle’s founder is a U.S. Army veteran who has made support of veterans one of the tenets of the company. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been a steadfast supporter of the military.

