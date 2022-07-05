Today is Tuesday July 05, 2022
Sources: T.J. Warren, Brooklyn Nets agree to one-year deal

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2022 at 8:10 pm
By Adrian Wojnarowski

After missing most of the past two seasons with a stress fracture in his left foot, free-agent forward T.J. Warren has agreed to a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Warren played four games in 2020-21, and missed the entirety of the 2021 season with consecutive fractures, but he is recovering now and the Nets are hopeful that he can play a role at both forward positions.

Warren’s commitment will make him the 11th player under contract for the Nets, who are engaged in trade talks for All-NBA forward Kevin Durant after he requested a move last week.

Warren, 28, averaged nearly 20 points on 53% shooting from the field in 2020 for the Indiana Pacers, and he has shown an ability to be a significant and versatile offensive force in Indiana and Phoenix.

Warren averaged 31 points on 58% shooting — including 52% from 3 — in six games in the Orlando bubble in 2020. He averaged 20.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in Indiana’s first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

The Nets are signing another ex-Pacer who missed last season with an injury too, agreeing on a deal with guard Edmond Sumner, sources told ESPN. The 26-year old averaged a career-high 7.5 points in 53 games for Indiana during the 2020-21 season, but missed all of last season with a torn left Achilles sustained in September. Sumner is fully recovered from the injury and is expected to join the Nets’ backcourt rotation.



