San Jose Sharks hire Mike Grier as 1st Black GM in NHL history

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2022 at 8:08 pm

By Espn.com

Mike Grier made history as the NHL’s first Black general manager when the San Jose Sharks announced his appointment to the position on Tuesday.

Grier has broken a long-standing barrier within NHL, which could have far-reaching implication for years to come.

“It’s something I’m extremely proud of,” Grier said of being the league’s first Black GM. “I realized there was a responsibility that comes with the territory but I’m up for it [with] how I carry myself and how the organization carries themselves. … For me, my job is to do the best I can for the San Jose Sharks organization, and if I do that, hopefully it opens the door to give other opportunities to other minorities to get in front-office positions and maybe lead a team down the road as well.”

It was Grier’s ability to do just that which drew San Jose’s interest — a point team president Jonathan Becher wanted to make clear while also celebrating an historic achievement.

“We hired the best general manager available,” Becher said. “Mike just happens to be Black. The focus was on finding the best candidate for the job.

