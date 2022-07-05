Today is Tuesday July 05, 2022
More Texas migrant truck victims identified; youngest was 13

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2022 at 5:19 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials in Texas say more than half of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer last week in San Antonio have been identified. The youngest among them was 13 years old. That’s according to officials in Bexar County, where the trailer was found abandoned on a backroad. County officials say they’re still waiting confirmation on the identifications of 18 victims, more than a week after the nation’s deadliest smuggling attempt.



