Today is Tuesday July 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


House’s Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing, for next week

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2022 at 4:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tim Graham/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 on Tuesday announced its next hearing: July 12 beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

The panel has been holding a series of public hearings since last month related to its year-long inquiry into the events before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

The most recent hearing featured lengthy testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump's last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design