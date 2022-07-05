‘Stranger Things’ finale helps series cross billion-hours-viewed mark

Stranger Things brought the fireworks for Netflix over the weekend.

For the first time since the global phenomenon Squid Game, viewership for Stranger Things surpassed 1.15 billion hours on the streaming service following the drop of season 4, volume 2 on July 1.

The show's fourth season made up for more than 301 million hours of that staggering total for the week spanning June 27-July 3, landing it on the Top 10 for English language TV shows in 93 countries.

The previous seasons also landed on the list in that period: Its first season ranked #3; season 2 #6; and season 3 came in at #5.

