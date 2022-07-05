Today is Tuesday July 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Stranger Things’ finale helps series cross billion-hours-viewed mark

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2022 at 3:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix

Stranger Things brought the fireworks for Netflix over the weekend.

For the first time since the global phenomenon Squid Game, viewership for Stranger Things surpassed 1.15 billion hours on the streaming service following the drop of season 4, volume 2 on July 1.

The show's fourth season made up for more than 301 million hours of that staggering total for the week spanning June 27-July 3, landing it on the Top 10 for English language TV shows in 93 countries.

The previous seasons also landed on the list in that period: Its first season ranked #3; season 2 #6; and season 3 came in at #5.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design