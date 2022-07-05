Today is Tuesday July 05, 2022
Leads sought in fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2022 at 2:10 pm
Leads sought in fatal shootingMARSHALL — Marshall police seek leads in a fatal shooting. In a news release, police say a caller reported shortly after midnight Tuesday that someone had been shot in a home on Carter Street near the Spring Street intersection and was being taken to a hospital. Martie Person, 22, of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the hospital after sustaining a single gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.



