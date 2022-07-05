Smith County issues burn ban

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2022 at 2:10 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to issue a burn ban for the County. According to a news release, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said although some southern portions of the county recently received rainfall, many areas did not receive any, and drought and fire conditions are continuing to deteriorate. Brooks said forecasts are calling for temperatures in the triple digits for the next 10 days. The ban is in effect for 90 days, unless conditions improve and the Commissioners Court approves terminating the order early. Brooks said the area would need to see a “period of sustained rainfall” for that to occur. Fireworks, fire pits, and any form of outdoor burning are prohibited, but there are some exceptions. A violation of the burn ban is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500. Click here for more information.

