Today is Tuesday July 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Smith County issues burn ban

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2022 at 2:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County issues burn banTYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to issue a burn ban for the County. According to a news release, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said although some southern portions of the county recently received rainfall, many areas did not receive any, and drought and fire conditions are continuing to deteriorate. Brooks said forecasts are calling for temperatures in the triple digits for the next 10 days. The ban is in effect for 90 days, unless conditions improve and the Commissioners Court approves terminating the order early. Brooks said the area would need to see a “period of sustained rainfall” for that to occur. Fireworks, fire pits, and any form of outdoor burning are prohibited, but there are some exceptions. A violation of the burn ban is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500. Click here for more information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design