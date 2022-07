Boil water notice rescinded in Palestine

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2022 at 2:10 pm

PALESTINE – The City of Palestine has rescinded a boil water notice that was recently issued due to a water main break for Lakeview Ave. to Rogers St. on Park Ave. Officials sent notification Tuesday morning that the water is now safe to consume without boiling. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Jason Shelton or Kevin Olson at (903) 731-8423.

