‘Minions 2: The Rise of Gru’ opens with record-breaking $125.1 million July 4th weekend

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2022 at 7:10 am
Universal Pictures

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru is now the July 4 holiday box office record holder, earning an estimated 125.1 million dollars from Friday through Monday. That's also the second-best debut for a Despicable Me/Minions movie, about three-and-a half million less than the first standalone Minions movie earned in 2015.

The Rise of Gru -- featuring the voices of Steve CarellTaraji P. Henson and Michelle Yeoh -- did pretty well overseas too, scooping up an estimated $93.7 million, for a worldwide total of $202.2 million between Friday and Monday.

Top Gun: Maverick held on to second place, delivering an estimated $25.5 million over the three-day weekend and $33.3 through Monday. The Top Gun sequel has earned a total of $544.5 million overseas, bringing its six-week global tally to upwards of $1.1 billion worldwide.

Dropping to third place was Elvis, which collected an estimated $19 million in its second week of release. The biopic has collected a total of $70 million in North America. Thus far, Elvis has earned $113 million worldwide.

Pulling up in fourth place was Jurassic World: Dominion with just under $15.7 million. Adding Monday's estimated totals, that figure swells to roughly $19.7 million. After four weeks, Dominion has raked in $331.8 million domestically to go with $492.7 million internationally, where it opened a week earlier. Its new worldwide total currently sits at $824.5 million.

Rounding out the top five was the horror film The Black Phone, taking in an estimated $12.3 million between Friday and Sunday and $14.4 million through Monday. The film has grabbed a total of $49.7 million in North America and $74.4 million globally after two weeks.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



