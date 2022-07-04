Tyler Animal Services teams up with CASA to provide backpacks

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2022 at 11:40 am

TYLER — For the month of July, Tyler Animal Services is partnering with CASA for Kids of East Texas to donate school supplies for foster children. All dog and cat adoption fees will be waived when a backpack with at least six listed supplies is brought to the Tyler Animal Shelter on Chandler Hwy. Donatable items include solid color backpacks without wheels, crayons (Crayola brand only), folders (pockets and/or brads, solid colors), index cards, manila paper, notebooks, and more. Click this link for the full list and additional information.

Go Back