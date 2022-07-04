Today is Monday July 04, 2022
#RiseUp to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month this July

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2022 at 11:29 am
#RiseUp to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month this JulyTYLER — This July, the City of Tyler is celebrating Parks and Recreation Month by acknowledging how Tyler is stronger and more vibrant and resilient because of its Parks and Recreation Department, according to a news release. To commemorate the month, the community is invited to share their experiences, memories, and stories about the city’s parks using the hashtag #RiseUpJuly on social media. You can follow @TylerParksandRec on Facebook to see daily highlights, news, and stories from the community. Director of Parks and Recreation Leanne Robinette says, “Parks help promote health and wellness, equity, and conservation while increasing the value of homes, and most of all creating a strong sense of community,” as quoted in the release. Click here for further details.



