Longview celebrates July 4

Longview celebrates July 4Posted/updated on: July 4, 2022 at 10:13 am
LONGVIEW — The City of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration will be held this evening at the Longview Convention Complex. According to the city website, activities include a free concert and “the biggest fireworks show in East Texas!” The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. This year, country musician Drake White and East Texan Hayden McBride will perform on the live music stage. You’re asked to bring a chair for the performance. The fireworks and parking are also free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from vendors during the event. Click here to learn more.