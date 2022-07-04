Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2022 at 6:35 am

HALTOM CITY(AP) – Police say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life at a house in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb. Haltom City Police Sgt. Rick Alexander identified the gunman Sunday as 28-year-old Edward Freyman. Also dead are 33-year-old Collin Davis and 32-year-old Amber Tsai. Phillips said the three were known to one another, but their relationship was unclear. Police say officers were sent to the residential neighborhood to answer a domestic disturbance call. Security video showed officers approaching the house from which the call came when gunfire erupted, wounding three officers.

