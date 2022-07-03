Dodgers’ Mookie Betts returns after 15-game absence

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2022 at 6:35 pm

By Espn.com

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Mookie Betts from the injured list, and he is playing right field and leading off in Sunday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres.

Betts, 29, missed the Dodgers’ past 15 games with a cracked right rib, suffered when he collided with center fielder Cody Bellinger during a game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Betts, the 2018 American League MVP when he played for the Boston Red Sox and a five-time All-Star, is hitting .273 with 17 home runs, 40 RBIs and an .884 OPS this season.

In other moves Sunday, the Dodgers reinstated left-hander David Price from the family medical emergency list, optioned infielder Eddy Alvarez to Triple-A Oklahoma City and designated right-hander Ian Gibaut for assignment.

The 36-year-old Price, the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays, has pitched out of the bullpen this season and has a 3.20 ERA in 19⅔ innings pitched.

Go Back