Venus Williams, Jamie Murray bow out of mixed doubles tournament

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2022 at 6:31 pm

By Espn.com

LONDON — Venus Williams and Jamie Murray are out of the mixed doubles tournament after failing to convert five match points in a marathon third-set tiebreaker against British duo Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett.

O’Mara and Barnett converted the fifth match point of their own when Murray netted a backhand, winning the second-round match 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (16) on No. 2 Court.

The 42-year-old Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, was playing her first tournament in any tennis discipline in more than 10 months.

It was an emotional match that drew a large crowd, and when the victory was sealed, O’Mara and Barnett both dropped their racquets in jubilation and hugged in front of a standing ovation before shaking hands at the net with Williams and Murray.

American duo Coco Gauff and Jack Sock advanced to the third round by beating Nicolas Mahut and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 7-6 (3).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

