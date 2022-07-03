Today is Sunday July 03, 2022
Trout’s slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2022 at 5:32 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout finished 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall in a 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros. Rookie Jeremy Peña homered twice, capped by a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning off Ryan Tepera to complete a sweep. Trout struck out seven straight times in the first two games. In the finale, the three-time AL MVP reached base in his first at-bat on an error before striking out looking in his next two plate appearances. Trout popped out in his last at-bat to extend his skid to 0 for 14. Houston starter Framber Valdez and three relievers tied the major league record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game.



