Lightning clear cap space by trading McDonagh to Predators

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2022 at 3:59 pm

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators. They received defenseman Philippe Myers and forward prospect Grant Mismash in the deal. The move clears significant salary cap space for the Lightning to make other moves this offseason. They are hoping to re-sign top left winger Ondrej Palat and could now also bring back defenseman Jan Rutta. McDonagh was a key part of Tampa Bay winning the Stanley Cup back to back in 2020 and ’21 and reaching the final this past season. The 33-year-old is under contract for four more seasons at an annual cap hit of $6.75 million.

