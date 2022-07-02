Today is Saturday July 02, 2022
Authorities arrest suspect in Palestine murder

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2022 at 8:10 pm
Authorities arrest suspect in Palestine murderPALESTINE — Palestine police arrested a suspect early Saturday morning after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Palestine. According to our news partner KETK, investigators answered a call on North Jackson Street where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence. He was taken to a local hospital where he died later. Detectives identified the suspect as 40-year-old Julio Castillo-Machado of Palestine. They say the victim, who has not been named, and the suspect knew each other and have had an ongoing feud. Castillo is in the Anderson County jail on a murder charge, with a bond set at $800,000.



