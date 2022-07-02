Today is Saturday July 02, 2022
Calhoun 2 HRs, Pérez wins 7th straight as Rangers beat Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kole Calhoun homered twice and drove in four runs, Martín Pérez won his seventh straight decision and the Texas Rangers beat the New York Mets 7-3. Calhoun hit a three-run shot off spot starter Trevor Williams in the second inning and third-year catcher Jonah Heim followed with his career-high 11th home run to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead. Starling Marte launched an early two-run homer and Eduardo Escobar also went deep against Pérez, who had given up only two long balls this season coming in. But the 31-year-old lefty yielded nothing else and improved to 7-0 in his last 11 starts, making a strong bid for his first All-Star selection this month.



