Maldonado hits 2 of 5 Houston homers in 9-1 win over Angels

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2022 at 7:22 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Martín Maldonado homered twice and Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick added a home run each as the Houston Astros built a big lead early and didn’t let up in a 9-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels. The Astros followed up their 8-1 win in the opener with another lopsided victory to extend their winning streak to five games. Houston starter José Urquidy yielded two hits and a run with eight strikeouts in six innings to improve the team’s starters to 7-0 in the last nine games. This was the fifth straight game where the Astros allowed no more than one run.

