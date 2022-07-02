Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2022 at 7:22 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL’s investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the women’s attorneys, the legal team seeks any and all reports and files from the NFL’s investigation into Watson. That includes recorded interviews, witness statements and communications. Watson, who was later traded to the Cleveland Browns, has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name. He is facing discipline from the NFL over the allegations. In June, Watson settled 20 of 24 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.

